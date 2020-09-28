REBusinessOnline

Reports: Chicago’s Historic Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Foreclosure

Posted on by in Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

The Palmer House Hilton dates back to 1871.

CHICAGO — The historic Palmer House Hilton hotel in Chicago faces a bank foreclosure, according to several media reports including The Wall Street Journal. Wells Fargo Bank filed a lawsuit against Thor Equities because the owner was in default on its $333.2 million first mortgage. Located at 17 E. Monroe St., the hotel was originally constructed in 1871. Conrad Hilton later purchased it in 1945. Palmer House features 1,639 guest rooms and suites. Famous guests include Oscar Wilde, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and Bill Clinton.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  