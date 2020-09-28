Reports: Chicago’s Historic Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Foreclosure

Posted on by in Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

The Palmer House Hilton dates back to 1871.

CHICAGO — The historic Palmer House Hilton hotel in Chicago faces a bank foreclosure, according to several media reports including The Wall Street Journal. Wells Fargo Bank filed a lawsuit against Thor Equities because the owner was in default on its $333.2 million first mortgage. Located at 17 E. Monroe St., the hotel was originally constructed in 1871. Conrad Hilton later purchased it in 1945. Palmer House features 1,639 guest rooms and suites. Famous guests include Oscar Wilde, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and Bill Clinton.