Reports: Chick-fil-A Opens $100M Distribution Center in Hutchins, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HUTCHINS, TEXAS — Atlanta-based fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A has opened a $100 million distribution center in Hutchins, a southern suburb of Dallas, according to reports from multiple news outlets including Fox 4 KDFW and The Dallas Express. Both publications report that the facility will span approximately 290,000 square feet, employ more than 200 people and serve more than 200 restaurants in the region. Chick-fil-A, which opened its 3,000th restaurant a couple months ago in Dallas, now operates seven distribution centers throughout the country.

