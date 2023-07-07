Reports: Christmas Tree Shops to Close All 70 Stores

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — Massachusetts-based Christmas Tree Shops will close all of its roughly 70 stores, according to reports from multiple mainstream news outlets including CNN and USA Today. Previously, the chain planned to sell, following filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. Now, all stores will be closed, unless a last-minute buyer comes forward. Formerly, the brand was owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, which sold the concept to Handil Holdings in 2020 and filed for bankruptcy itself earlier this year.