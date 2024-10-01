Reports: Compass Datacenters to Undertake $300M Expansion of Metro Dallas Campus

RED OAK, TEXAS — Compass Datacenters will undertake a $300 million expansion of its campus in Red Oak, a southern suburb of Dallas, according to reports from multiple publications, including the Dallas Business Journal and Data Center Dynamics. The former publication reports that the locally based owner-operator plans to add three more buildings totaling approximately 755,000 square feet, with each building measuring about 216,000 square feet. The DBJ also reports that construction is already underway on two of those buildings and is scheduled for completion in 2025 or 2026. Most recently, Compass partnered with Schneider Electric on a 103,000-square-foot, build-to-suit manufacturing facility on the Red Oak campus.