Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Reports: Compass Datacenters to Undertake $300M Expansion of Metro Dallas Campus

by Taylor Williams

RED OAK, TEXAS — Compass Datacenters will undertake a $300 million expansion of its campus in Red Oak, a southern suburb of Dallas, according to reports from multiple publications, including the Dallas Business Journal and Data Center Dynamics. The former publication reports that the locally based owner-operator plans to add three more buildings totaling approximately 755,000 square feet, with each building measuring about 216,000 square feet. The DBJ also reports that construction is already underway on two of those buildings and is scheduled for completion in 2025 or 2026. Most recently, Compass partnered with Schneider Electric on a 103,000-square-foot, build-to-suit manufacturing facility on the Red Oak campus.

You may also like

Kia of Covington, Gulf States Real Estate to...

JLL Arranges $210M Loan for Refinancing of Ritz-Carlton...

Shorenstein Acquires 388,000 SF Office Building in North...

OHT Partners Begins 299-Unit Multifamily Conversion Project Near...

Fullerton Properties Sells 107,529 SF Office Building in...

WNPM Opens 406-Unit Link OC Apartments in Anaheim,...

EQT Exeter Buys Martin Furniture-Occupied Warehouse Building in...

Greystar, Merrimack College Break Ground on 540-Bed Residence...

Associated Bank Provides $55M Construction Loan for Apartment...