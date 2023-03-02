REBusinessOnline

Reports: Corner Bakery Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Posted on by in Company News, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

DALLAS — Corner Bakery, a national restaurant chain based in Dallas, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court after defaulting on its loans last year, according to reports from multiple media outlets, including The Dallas Morning News. The chain cited its reliance on traditional office workers seeking fast casual or grab-and-go meals, which has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels in many areas, as a key driver behind the move. Philadelphia-based Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands purchased Corner Bakery, which currently operates 140 locations in 20 states, in October 2020. Prior to its acquisition by Pandya, the chain was owned by Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital Group.





