Reports: Costco to Open New Store in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Discount wholesale retailer Costco will open a new store in New Braunfels, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio, according to reports from multiple local news sources, including Community Impact Newspaper and My San Antonio. According to the former publication, the store will span about 158,000 square feet and will be located within Mayfair, an 1,800-acre master-planned development by Southstar. The latter publication reports that construction of the store carries a $33.8 million price tag and is expected to be complete in March 2026.