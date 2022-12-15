Reports: Dallas Cowboys Plan $295M in Renovations to AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Dallas Cowboys are planning approximately $295 million in renovations to AT&T Stadium, according to reports from multiple sports media outlets, including Sports Business Journal (SBJ), which originally broke the news. Nicknamed “Jerry World” after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the complex originally opened in 2009 and seats approximately 100,000 fans. SBJ reports that the project is designed to enhance certain seating areas and upgrade select pieces of technological infrastructure. In addition to Cowboys games, AT&T Stadium annually hosts college football’s Big 12 Championship and Cotton Bowl and will also be one of the North American host venues for the 2026 World Cup.