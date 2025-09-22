Reports: Davie to Open $1B ‘Icebreaker’ Shipbuilding Factor in Galveston, Texas

GALVESTON, TEXAS — An American affiliate of Canadian shipbuilder Davie will open a $1 billion ‘icebreaker’ factory in the southeastern coastal Texas city of Galveston, according to reports from multiple publications that cover that industry, including The Maritime Executive and Marine Insight. According to the former publication, the factory will be located within the city’s Gulf Copper Yard and will be purpose-built for manufacturing ships for the U.S. Department of Defense and its polar exploration initiatives. The latter publication reports that Davie is developing the factory in partnership with Pearlson, a Florida-based specialist in shipyard design and program management. Marine Insight also reports that the project could support more than 7,000 jobs across Texas and have a regional economic impact of about $9 billion.