Monday, September 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Reports: Davie to Open $1B ‘Icebreaker’ Shipbuilding Factory in Galveston, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GALVESTON, TEXAS — An American affiliate of Canadian shipbuilder Davie will open a $1 billion ‘icebreaker’ factory in the southeastern coastal Texas city of Galveston, according to reports from multiple publications that cover that industry, including The Maritime Executive and Marine Insight. According to the former publication, the factory will be located within the city’s Gulf Copper Yard and will be purpose-built for manufacturing ships for the U.S. Department of Defense and its polar exploration initiatives. The latter publication reports that Davie is developing the factory in partnership with Pearlson, a Florida-based specialist in shipyard design and program management. Marine Insight also reports that the project could support more than 7,000 jobs across Texas and have a regional economic impact of about $9 billion.

You may also like

Crow Holdings Underway on 446,123 SF Industrial Project...

BCS Breaks Ground on 438,960 SF Industrial Project...

Stream Realty Partners Arranges 36,340 SF Industrial Lease...

Emultec Inc. Signs 18,675 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Uncommon Developers Receives Full Entitlement for 1.1 MSF...

Spartan Investment Group Completes Self-Storage Facility in Oak...

Malman Real Estate Brokers Sale of 38,108 SF...

L&B Realty, Block Real Estate Acquire 624,784 SF...

CRG Breaks Ground on 364,102 SF Industrial Development...