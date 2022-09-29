REBusinessOnline

Reports: Dude Perfect Plans $100M Entertainment Facility, Eyes North Texas

Posted on by in Company News, Development, Texas

Dude-Perfect

Pictured is a dual rendering of the exterior and interior of Dude Perfect's new headquarters facility, which could land in North Texas, where the sports and comedy entertainment group hails from and is currently based. (Image courtesy of Overland Partners)

FRISCO, TEXAS — Sports and comedy entertainment group Dude Perfect is planning a $100 million headquarters facility and, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News, has placed North Texas at the top of its site selection list. Variety also reports that Dude Perfect has been planning the facility for about a year with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland Partners, but is also pitching the project to Los Angeles and Atlanta. The facility would include a 330-foot trick shot tower, mini golf course, a museum and merchandise store, restaurants and two acres of outdoor space. Dude Perfect, which has about 58 million YouTube subscribers, is currently based in Frisco. All five members of the group originally hail from North Texas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  