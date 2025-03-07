Reports: ECL Entertainment Opens 130,000 SF Nash Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. — Las Vegas-based gaming operator ECL Entertainment has opened the 130,000-square-foot Nash Casino in Nashua, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, according to reports from local publications such as The Boston Globe and Sentinel & Enterprise. The Globe reports that the Nash Casino is housed within the former Sears building at Pheasant Lane Mall and features 1,000 gaming machines, three restaurants, two additional bars and a four-bay Topgolf Swing Suite simulator. Project partners included general contractor Dimeo Construction Co., architect Perkins Eastman, FEA Consulting Engineers and Wayne J. Griffin Electric.