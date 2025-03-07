Friday, March 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Nash-Casino-Nashua-New-Hampshire
According to the project team, the Nash Casino is set to be New Hampshire’s largest charitable gaming operation and is expected to generate approximately $24 million in yearly proceeds for local nonprofit organizations. (image courtesy of ECL Entertainment)
DevelopmentNew HampshireNortheastRestaurantRetail

Reports: ECL Entertainment Opens 130,000 SF Nash Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

NASHUA, N.H. — Las Vegas-based gaming operator ECL Entertainment has opened the 130,000-square-foot Nash Casino in Nashua, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, according to reports from local publications such as The Boston Globe and Sentinel & Enterprise. The Globe reports that the Nash Casino is housed within the former Sears building at Pheasant Lane Mall and features 1,000 gaming machines, three restaurants, two additional bars and a four-bay Topgolf Swing Suite simulator. Project partners included general contractor Dimeo Construction Co., architect Perkins Eastman, FEA Consulting Engineers and Wayne J. Griffin Electric.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.6M Sale of Healthcare...

Eastern Union Arranges $11M Loan for Refinancing of...

Kislak Negotiates $4M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

IPA Arranges $60.9M in Redevelopment Financing for Mixed-Use...

SimonCRE Acquires 64 Acres for Mixed-Use Project in...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 127,000 SF Cold Storage Facility...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $8.2M Sale of Two...

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Retail Property...

Standard Real Estate, Brennan to Develop 433,000 SF...