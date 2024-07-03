Saturday, July 6, 2024
Reports: Fort Worth City Council Approves $630M Expansion of Historic Stockyards

by Jeff Shaw

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The Fort Worth City Council has approved a $630 million proposal to expand the historic Stockyards district, according to reports from multiple local news sources such as the Dallas Morning News, Fox4 KDFW and The Texan. According to the local Fox News affiliate, the proposal represents part of a larger, $1 billion expansion and would include both multifamily and hospitality components, as well as onsite parking. Axios Dallas reports that on a more specific level, the next phase of expansion will feature 500 hotel rooms, 300,000 square feet of commercial space and a  295-unit multifamily property. 

The Texan reports that the expansion would be led by Fort Worth Heritage LLC, which is a joint venture between California-based Majestic Realty Co. and Hickman Cos, with North Texas-based M2G Ventures also serving as a development partner. Multiple news outlets reported that the City of Fort Worth expects the expansion of the Stockyards district, which will include some public funding and is expected to be fully complete by 2032, to ultimately generate more than $400 million in fresh tax revenue. 

