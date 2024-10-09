Reports: Google Signs 1.1 MSF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Google has signed a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth, according to reports from multiple news outlets, including Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Business Journal. The latter publication reports that the building is located within Majestic Silver Creek Business Park, a 520-acre development on the city’s west side that is owned by California-based Majestic Realty. The DBJ also reports that the deal is part of a larger initiative in which the California-based tech giant pledged to invest $1 billion in Texas markets to support its cloud infrastructure and data center operations.