Reports: Houston Mayor, Harris County Judge Issue Stay-at-Home Order

Posted on by in Texas

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo have issued a stay-at-home order to residents of all municipalities in Harris County, according to multiple news outlets including The Houston Business Journal and KXAN, NBC’s Austin affiliate. Citing a press conference held Tuesday morning, the latter outlet reports that the directive will go into effect at midnight tonight and last until Friday, April 3. Essential services, including restaurant takeout, will remain open, but public gatherings of all types have been banned.