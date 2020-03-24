REBusinessOnline

Reports: Houston Mayor, Harris County Judge Issue Stay-at-Home Order

Posted on by in Texas

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo have issued a stay-at-home order to residents of all municipalities in Harris County, according to multiple news outlets including The Houston Business Journal and KXAN, NBC’s Austin affiliate. Citing a press conference held Tuesday morning, the latter outlet reports that the directive will go into effect at midnight tonight and last until Friday, April 3. Essential services, including restaurant takeout, will remain open, but public gatherings of all types have been banned.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business