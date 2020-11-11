REBusinessOnline

Reports: Hunt Realty Unveils Plans for 3.7 MSF Mixed-Use Project in Uptown Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based developer Hunt Realty Investments has unveiled plans for a 3.7 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Uptown Dallas, according to reports from multiple news outlets including the Dallas Business Journal and constructionreviewonline.com. According to the latter outlet, the project will be developed on an 11-acre tract between North Field and North Houston streets that currently houses Hunt Realty’s Northend Apartments. The project will include commercial and residential uses, as well as a 1.5-acre park and an urban arboretum. A construction timeline is still being finalized, according to the media outlets.

 

