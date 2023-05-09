Reports: IBM to Relocate Austin Office Campus to The Domain by 2027

AUSTIN, TEXAS — IBM will relocate its Austin office campus to The Domain, a 300-acre mixed-use development on the city’s north side, by 2027, according to several media outlets including The Austin American-Statesman and Axios. The former publication reports that IBM, which employs about 6,000 people in Austin, will take about 320,000 square feet across two newly constructed buildings at 11901 MoPac Expressway. The latter publication reports that the interconnected buildings will both rise 14 stories and that the tech giant intends to occupy the entirety of one tower and a small portion of the other.