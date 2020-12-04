Reports: Lowe’s to Open 1.5 MSF Distribution Center Near Houston, Create 200 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) will open a 1.5 million-square-foot distribution center on the northern outskirts of Houston, creating about 200 jobs in the process, according to reports from multiple news outlets including Community Impact Newspaper and the Houston Business Journal. According to the former publication, the home improvement retailer’s new center will be located along Gene Campbell Road in New Caney at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s industrial park. Local ABC affiliate abc13.com also reports that the facility is expected to open in July and represents approximately $65 million in public and private capital investment. The stock price of Lowe’s opened at $151.99 per share on Friday, Dec. 3, up from $115 per share a year ago.