Reports: Midtown Manhattan Office Building ‘Stable’ Following Yesterday’s Evacuation

NEW YORK CITY — The Midtown Manhattan office building that is under construction on East 42nd Street and was evacuated on Tuesday, July 7 following reports of buckling columns, sagging floors and falling debris is in “stable” condition, according to reports from USA Today and NBC News on the morning of Wednesday, July 8. Both publications cited a Tuesday evening statement from Ahmed Tigani, commissioner of the New York City Department of Buildings, in reporting this assessment.

USA Today also reports that Tigani told reporters that “jacks were in place to stabilize the weak points, and new steel was being installed to create additional stability.” In addition, CNN reported this morning that New York City officials are “confident” in the efficacy of the emergency measures undertaken over the past 24 hours but have not ruled out the possibility of a partial, or “localized” collapse. CNN also reported that additional stabilization practices will be implemented in the coming days.

About a year ago, a partnership between Metro Loft Management and David Werner Real Estate Investments announced plans to execute a residential conversion of the 10-story office building at 219 E. 42nd St. The partnership planned to merge the converted space at this building, which is the former global headquarters for pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc., with the adjacent building at 235 E. 42nd St. The combined buildings were planned to ultimately yield a development with some 1,500 apartments, about 25 of which would be subject to income restrictions.