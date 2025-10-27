Monday, October 27, 2025
Reports: National Development Buys Watertown Mall in Metro Boston for $100M

by Taylor Williams

WATERTOWN, MASS. — National Development has purchased Watertown Mall, located on the western outskirts of Boston, with plans to enhance the property and continue its operation as a retail destination, as confirmed in a statement by the regional owner-operator. According to reports from multiple publications, including Axios and the Boston Business Journal, the sales price was $100 million, and the purchase represents a split from an original plan to repurpose the property to support life sciences usage. Best Buy and Target are the current anchors of Watertown Mall. The seller was not disclosed.

