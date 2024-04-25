Reports: Oracle Announces World Headquarters Relocation to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), an IT company known for its cloud-based products and services, has announced it is moving its global headquarters from Austin to Nashville in a move to focus on the healthcare sector, according to multiple media outlets. Oracle chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison announced the move at the Oracle Health Summit earlier this week, citing the Music City as a “health center.”

In 2020, Oracle announced it was moving its longtime headquarters from Redwood City, Calif., to the Texas capital. In 2021, the company purchased a 60-acre riverfront site in downtown Nashville for more than $250 million with plans to develop a corporate campus. In 2022, Oracle bolstered its healthcare portfolio when it acquired electronic medical records company Cerner in a deal valued at more than $28 billion.

Oracle also expanded its office presence in Nashville by leasing more than 100,000 square feet at Radius, a nine-story office building in the city’s Gulch district. According to The Tennessean, Ellison says that the riverfront campus underway in Nashville will resemble a city within a city with office buildings, a park, hotel, concert venue, restaurants and a community clinic.