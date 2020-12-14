Reports: Oracle to Relocate Headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Multinational computer software firm Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will relocate its headquarters from Redwood Shores, Calif., to Austin, according to reports from multiple outlets including Business Insider and The Austin-American Statesman. Oracle, which has been based in Silicon Valley since its founding in 1977, opened its new Austin campus in 2018. Oracle’s commitment to Austin is the latest move by major tech firms to target the state capital for relocation or other sizable investment, following Tesla’s summer announcement to open a $1.1 billion manufacturing plant in Austin. Oracle’s stock price opened at $60.83 per share on Monday, Dec. 14, up from $54.60 per share a year ago.