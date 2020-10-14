REBusinessOnline

Reports: Pabst Blue Ribbon to Relocate Headquarters to Downtown San Antonio

Posted on by in Company News, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — California-based beer brewer Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) will relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to downtown San Antonio, according to multiple news sources including CultureMap San Antonio and the San Antonio Business Journal. According to the former publication, PBR was headquartered in San Antonio between 1996 and 2006 and still maintains an office there. Local cable news outlet WOAI reports that PBR currently has about 60 employees in San Antonio and plans to grow its workforce to more than 115 employees in the coming months. PRB owns several different brands, Old Milwaukee, Rainier and National Bohemian.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  