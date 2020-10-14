Reports: Pabst Blue Ribbon to Relocate Headquarters to Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — California-based beer brewer Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) will relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to downtown San Antonio, according to multiple news sources including CultureMap San Antonio and the San Antonio Business Journal. According to the former publication, PBR was headquartered in San Antonio between 1996 and 2006 and still maintains an office there. Local cable news outlet WOAI reports that PBR currently has about 60 employees in San Antonio and plans to grow its workforce to more than 115 employees in the coming months. PRB owns several different brands, Old Milwaukee, Rainier and National Bohemian.