Reports: Pflugerville City Council Approves Rezoning Ordinance for Amazon Distribution Center

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — The City Council of Pflugerville on Tuesday approved a rezoning ordinance for a 94-acre tract that will house a 3.8-million-square-foot Amazon distribution center, according to multiple news outlets. The City of Pflugerville, located northeast of Austin, has not confirmed Amazon’s involvement, referring to the project as “Project Charm” in City Council documents, but both the Austin Business Journal and the Austin-American Statesman have named Amazon as the facility’s end-user. Amazon also operates an 850,000-square-foot distribution in San Marcos, located midway between the state capital and San Antonio.

