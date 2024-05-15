Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Reports: Pinnacle Bank Buys Back 40-Story Office Tower in Fort Worth for $12.3M

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Pinnacle Bank has taken back the keys at Burnett Plaza, a 40-story office tower in Fort Worth, via a $12.3 million auction sale, according to reports from multiple news outlets including the Dallas Business Journal and Fox Business. The former publication reports that the previous owner, an affiliate of New York-based investment firm Opal Holdings, bought the building for $137.5 million in 2021 and recently defaulted on a $13 million loan. Fox Business reports that Burnett Plaza, which spans more than 1 million square feet and was originally built in 1983, had a 22 percent vacancy rate as of the first quarter of this year.

