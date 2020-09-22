Reports: Raytheon to Cut 15,000 Jobs Due to Decline in Commercial Air Travel

WALTHAM, MASS. — Defense contractor Raytheon (NYSE: RTX) will cut approximately 15,000 jobs, primarily in its aviation departments, as a result of depressed demand for commercial air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to multiple reports. The Massachusetts-based firm, which employs about 200,000 people nationwide, made the announcement during an earnings call last week, according to reports from multiple new outlets including CNN and Forbes. The company’s stock price opened at $61.58 per share on Tuesday, Sept. 22, down from $84.59 per share a year ago.