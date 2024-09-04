Reports: RBH Group to Develop 34-Story Workforce Housing Tower in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — RBH Group plans to develop Teachers Village Atlanta, a 34-story workforce housing tower in downtown Atlanta’s Fairlie-Poplar neighborhood, according to multiple media outlets including Fox 5. The New Jersey-based developer received approval last week from the Development Authority of Fulton County to issue up to $370 million in tax-exempt bonds for the redevelopment of 98 Cone St. into the tower, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Situated near Centennial Olympic Park and Georgia State University, the development will span 457,584 square feet and include 227 independent living units, 197 rent-restricted apartments, 22,995 square feet of retail space, 371 garage parking spaces and 21,484 square feet of amenities and additional shared rooftop space, according to the project page on RBH Group’s website.

99.5 WSB reports that RBH Group plans to break ground on Teachers Village Atlanta in 2025, and Fox 5 reports that the tower will be delivered in 2027. The developer has previously delivered similar workforce housing developments such as Teachers Village Newark, Teachers Village Hartford and Teachers Village Chicago.