Reports: Rent the Runway to Close All Stores, Focus on Digital Platform

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Rent the Runway, a New York City-based online service that provides rentals of designer clothes and accessories, will close its stores around the country in order to focus on building its digital platform, according to reports from CNBC and The Wall Street Journal. The New York City-based company will close its stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., while its flagship store in New York City will be converted into a permanent drop-off site for product distribution. CNBC reports that the company intends to grow its network of drop-off locations, and has partnered with apparel retailers Nordstrom and West Elm as part of that initiative.

