FRISCO, TEXAS — Ruiz Foods, a provider of frozen Mexican foods, has opened a new 25,000-square-foot headquarters space at HALL Park in Frisco, according to reports from local media sources. According to Star Local Media, the company is in the process of relocating some employees from its existing headquarters facility in Dinuba, Calif., in addition to hiring some local workers. Ruiz Foods eventually plans to employ about 125 people at the new facility, the local paper reports.