Thursday, June 4, 2026
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Company NewsTexas

Reports: Samsung to Relocate U.S. Headquarters from New Jersey to Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Samsung will relocate its U.S. headquarters from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, to Plano, according to reports from multiple publications, including The Dallas Morning News and The New York Post. According to the latter publication, the move comes less than a year after the Korean electronics giant debuted its new headquarters facility in the Bergen County community, though Samsung has not said whether it will completely abandon that facility. And according to local news outlet KDFW, which also reported that the relocation is expected to occur before the end of the year, the move represents a strategic effort by Samsung to concentrate its U.S. operations in Texas. Samsung operates a $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Taylor, a northern suburb of Austin.

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