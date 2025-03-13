Reports: Signorelli Co. to Undertake 850,000 SF Retail Expansion Project at Valley Ranch in New Caney, Texas

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — The Signorelli Co. will undertake an 850,000-square-foot retail expansion project at Valley Ranch, the local developer’s 1,400-acre master-planned community in the northeastern Houston suburb of New Caney, according to reports from Community Impact Newspaper and Kingwood.com. According to the former publication, the new retail development will be known as Marketplace and will house a mix of grocery, soft goods and service retailers, as well as food-and-beverage concepts. The latter publication reports that Marketplace will feature a central green area and that Signorelli has tapped Palo Duro Commercial Partners as the leasing agent. Construction is set to begin in early 2026, according to both news outlets.