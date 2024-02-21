Reports: SpaceX to Open $100M Office, Industrial Facility in Brownsville, Texas

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS — SpaceX, the rocket and spacecraft production company owned by Elon Musk, will open a new office and industrial complex in the South Texas city of Brownsville, according to reports from multiple news outlets including Dallas Morning News and San Antonio Express-News. The former publication, citing a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation, reports that the “Starbase Office” project carries a price tag of about $100 million and will be developed as an expansion of an existing industrial facility, with construction starting later this month. The latter reports that the facility will rise five stories and span approximately 330,000 square feet, with construction expected to last about a year.