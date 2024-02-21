Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialOfficeTexas

Reports: SpaceX to Open $100M Office, Industrial Facility in Brownsville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS — SpaceX, the rocket and spacecraft production company owned by Elon Musk, will open a new office and industrial complex in the South Texas city of Brownsville, according to reports from multiple news outlets including Dallas Morning News and San Antonio Express-News. The former publication, citing a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation, reports that the “Starbase Office” project carries a price tag of about $100 million and will be developed as an expansion of an existing industrial facility, with construction starting later this month. The latter reports that the facility will rise five stories and span approximately 330,000 square feet, with construction expected to last about a year.

You may also like

Partnership Tops Out 509-Unit Residences at The Wynwood...

Foundry, Principal Global Investors Complete 371,000 SF Warehouse...

Miller Construction Completes 199,643 SF Industrial Facility in...

Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 987-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of Two Skilled Nursing Facilities...

Newmark Brokers $80M Sale of Industrial Building, Development...

Dominium to Break Ground on Two Affordable Housing...

SVN | J. Beard Brokers Sale of 14,907...

Korman, RXR to Develop 254-Unit AVE Phoenix Sky...