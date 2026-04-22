Reports: Super Studios to Open $750M Film Production, Mixed-Use Campus in Mansfield, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Super Studios USA will open a film production and mixed-use campus in Mansfield, a southern suburb of Fort Worth, according to reports from multiple news outlets, including MSN and the Dallas Business Journal. Both publications report that the project is valued at roughly $750 million, with construction of a $50 million first phase set to begin in late summer or early fall. MSN also reports that the campus will ultimately span 75 acres and will feature residential, hospitality, retail and restaurant components in addition to film production space. Lastly, both MSN and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram report that the film production component will include four 18,000-square-foot sound stages with 42,000 square feet of attached offices with post-production and data center suites.