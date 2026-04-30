Thursday, April 30, 2026
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East-Hartford-Logistics-&-Technology-Park
East Hartford Logistics & Technology Park is located at the intersection of interstates 84 and 91. According to the sellers, the site functions as a 'gateway' to both the Tri-State and New England regions.
AcquisitionsConnecticutIndustrialNortheast

Reports: Walmart Acquires East Hartford Industrial Building for $212M

by Taylor Williams

EAST HARTFORD, CONN. — An affiliate of Walmart has acquired an industrial building in East Hartford for approximately $212 million, according to reports from multiple local news outlets, including CT Insider and the Hartford Business Journal. The building is one of two within the 2.5 million-square-foot East Hartford Logistics & Technology Park, which was completed in 2024. The latter publication reports that the building was previously slated for use by Wayfair, but the Massachusetts-based furniture company “never fully occupied the space and later sought to sublease the building.” The seller was a joint venture between PGIM and National Development.

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