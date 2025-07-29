Tuesday, July 29, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Representative Materials Co. Signs 119,355 SF Industrial Lease in Northeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Representative Materials Co. has signed a 119,355-square-foot industrial lease in northeast Houston. The manufacturer and distributor of conduit raceway systems is taking space within the building at 1055 W. Lake Houston Parkway, which is located within Generation Park Distribution Center. Jarret Venghaus, Jeff Venghaus and David Holland of JLL represented the owner, Outrigger Industrial, which recently bought the property, in the lease negotiations. Ryan Fuselier and David Buescher, also with JLL, represented the tenant. The deal brings the building to 46 percent occupancy.

