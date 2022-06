Repro Graphics Renews 51,380 SF Industrial Lease in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

The tenant signed a five-year lease at 1900 Arthur Ave.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Repro Graphics has renewed its lease at 1900 Arthur Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The freestanding facility spans 51,380 square feet. Andrew Maletich, Matt Garland and Dustin Albers of Cawley Chicago represented the tenant in the five-year lease. The landlord was not disclosed.