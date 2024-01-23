Repvblik Opens 213-Unit Adaptive Reuse Apartment Project in Sterling Heights, Michigan

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Developer Repvblik has opened The Block at Sterling Heights, a 213-unit apartment development in Sterling Heights. The adaptive reuse project transformed the former Wyndham Gardens Sterling Heights hotel into studio and one-bedroom apartments. The multi-million-dollar project began in July 2022. Several months into construction, Repvblik decided to demolish a sprawling section of the building that used to contain the Loon River Café and Sterling Inn Banquet and Conference Center in order to free up more than three acres of street-facing land for future development.

Units at The Block range from 315 to 825 square feet. Rents for most apartments range from $795 to $1,300 per month, with large loft apartments renting for $1,500 per month. A significant number of the units will be reserved for those making between 60 and 120 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, recreational green space, laundry facility on every floor, mail room, resident lounge and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Future amenities will likely include an outdoor dog park and bike parking. PK Housing and Management is managing the community.