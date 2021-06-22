REBusinessOnline

Rescore Property, Nadel Architecture Complete 561,600 SF The Rise Residential/Office Project in Hollywood

Posted on by in California, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Western

The-Rise-Hollywood-CA

Located in Hollywood, The Rise features 369 apartments and 2,570 square feet of creative office space.

LOS ANGELES — Rescore Property, as developer, and Nadel Architecture + Planning, as architect, have completed construction of The Rise, a seven-story, mixed-use project located at 1331 N. Cahuegna Blvd. in Hollywood.

The 561,600-square-foot property features 369 apartments, 13 live/work units and 2,570 square feet of creative office space. Consisting of five buildings linked by pedestrian bridges, The Rise offers 341,600 square feet of residential space on six levels and more than 220,000 square feet of parking space on two levels, with space for 567 cars and 410 bicycles.

The project offers a mix of ADA-adaptable micro-units, studios and one- and two-bedroom layouts.

Community amenities include a rooftop deck, inner open courtyard, outdoor gym, pool, barbecue grills, fire pits, dog runs with a dog wash unit and outdoor seating with TVs. Additional amenities include a clubhouse with fireplace and pool table, fitness center, lounges, conference rooms, electric-vehicle charging stations and a video screen in the main lobby that displays transit options and status.

The Rise also offers a 2,000-square-foot penthouse unit on the seventh floor that can be leased for special events. The penthouse is adjacent to a party room and rooftop deck.

