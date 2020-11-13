ResellerRatings Signs 3,500 SF Office Lease in Downtown Cleveland

ResellerRatings is scheduled to move into its new space in November.

CLEVELAND — ResellerRatings, a Cleveland-based technology company, has signed a 3,500-square-foot office lease at the historic Caxton Building in downtown Cleveland. ResellerRatings, which is a ratings website where consumers submit reviews of online retailers, is scheduled to move into its new space in November. Stephen Morris of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Katherine and Bill Bolton own the eight-story property. The Caxton Building opened in 1903 and was named after William Caxton, the first to introduce the printing press to England. The building was designed to house graphic arts and printing businesses.