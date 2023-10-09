Monday, October 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Resia Begins Leasing 336-Unit Apartment Community in West Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Miami-based developer Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential, has begun leasing a 336-unit, garden-style apartment community in West Dallas. Resia Dallas West features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including 17 affordable housing residences, across eight three-story buildings. All units feature private balconies or patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a business center. Fifth Third Bank and Pealmark provided construction financing for the project. Rents start at $1,280 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 204-Unit Apartment...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 21,000 SF Industrial Lease...

TD Bank Provides $72.5M Construction Loan for Brooklyn...

Empire State Realty Trust Buys Two Commercial Buildings...

LaTerra Development Receives $143.5M in Financing for Two...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 17-Property Multifamily,...

Northmarq Arranges $46.5M Refinancing for Union Apartments in...

ICP Acquires Concord Mall in Elkhart, Indiana, Plans...

Bradford Allen Proposes 300-Unit Apartment Development in Arlington...