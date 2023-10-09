Resia Begins Leasing 336-Unit Apartment Community in West Dallas

DALLAS — Miami-based developer Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential, has begun leasing a 336-unit, garden-style apartment community in West Dallas. Resia Dallas West features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including 17 affordable housing residences, across eight three-story buildings. All units feature private balconies or patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a business center. Fifth Third Bank and Pealmark provided construction financing for the project. Rents start at $1,280 per month for a one-bedroom unit.