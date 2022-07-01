Resia Begins Work on 576-Unit Apartment Community in Houston’s Energy Corridor

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Completion of Resia Ten Oaks in Houston is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

HOUSTON — Resia, a Miami-based developer formerly known as AHS Residential, has begun construction on Resia Ten Oaks, a 576-unit apartment community that will be located within the 83-acre Ten Oaks master-planned development in Houston’s Energy Corridor. The community will comprise three 12-story buildings that will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Gensler is the project architect. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2024.