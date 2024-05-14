Resia Completes 336-Unit Multifamily Project in West Dallas

DALLAS — Miami-based developer Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential, has completed a 336-unit, garden-style multifamily project in West Dallas. Resia Dallas West features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including 17 affordable housing residences, across eight three-story buildings. All units feature private balconies or patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a business center. Leasing began in October 2023, at which points rents started at $1,280 per month for a one-bedroom unit. Fifth Third Bank and Chicago-based Pearlmark financed construction of the project.