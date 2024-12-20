Resia Completes 433-Unit Multifamily Project in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Multifamily development and management firm Resia has completed a 433-unit project in the North Texas city of Denton. Resia Rayzor Ranch is located within a master-planned community of the same name and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, basketball court, business center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. A pickleball court is also in the process of being constructed. Rents start at $1,350 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.