Resia Obtains $60M Construction Loan for Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in Decatur, Georgia

Twenty percent of the 476 units at the unnamed community in Decatur, Ga., will have income restrictions, according to Resia.

DECATUR, GA. — Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential, has obtained $60 million in construction financing for a 476-unit apartment development in metro Atlanta. Located at 4151 Memorial Drive in Decatur, the community will feature five seven-story midrise buildings comprising one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Twenty percent of the units will have income restrictions, according to Resia. Amenities will include assigned parking, a business center, fitness center and a swimming pool. Bank of America provided the loan to Resia, which broke ground on the unnamed community in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to deliver the asset in the third quarter of 2023. The project is the developer’s third property in the metro Atlanta area.