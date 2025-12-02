Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Resia Golden Glades offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private balconies or patios. (Photo courtesy of Resia)
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Resia Opens 420-Unit Apartment Community in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Resia has opened Resia Golden Glades, a 420-unit apartment community located at 15955 N.W. 6th Ave. in Miami. The property features prefabricated bathrooms and kitchens with full electrical and plumbing that Resia developed off-site at its manufacturing facility in Fairburn, Ga.

Situated on Miami’s northern end, Resia Golden Glades offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private balconies or patios. Monthly rental rates range from $2,115 to $3,905, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, an onsite management team, coworking spaces, EV charging stations, a mini market and a 705-car parking garage.

You may also like

Thompson Thrift Breaks Ground on 303-Unit Apartment Complex...

Ypsomed Buys Life Sciences Facility in Metro Raleigh,...

Berkadia Arranges Construction Financing for $144M Apartment Development...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Realterm Acquires 70,004 SF Truck Terminal Facility in...

Mintwood, MSquared Break Ground on 370-Unit Multifamily Project...

Texas State University to Undertake 85,000 SF Stadium...

LV Collective to Open 59-Room Hotel Within Paseo...

BH Group, PEBB Enterprises Secure $89.9M Financing for...