Resia Opens 420-Unit Apartment Community in Miami

MIAMI — Resia has opened Resia Golden Glades, a 420-unit apartment community located at 15955 N.W. 6th Ave. in Miami. The property features prefabricated bathrooms and kitchens with full electrical and plumbing that Resia developed off-site at its manufacturing facility in Fairburn, Ga.

Situated on Miami’s northern end, Resia Golden Glades offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private balconies or patios. Monthly rental rates range from $2,115 to $3,905, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, an onsite management team, coworking spaces, EV charging stations, a mini market and a 705-car parking garage.