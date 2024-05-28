Resia Opens 433-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Multifamily development and management firm Resia has opened Resia Tributary, a 433-unit apartment community in Douglasville, approximately 20 miles west of Atlanta. Located at 1851 Market St., the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments across seven five-story buildings. Additionally, the community features a 22,000-square-foot, two-story building comprising 9,000 square feet of retail space and 13 one-bedroom lofts. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,322, according to the property website.