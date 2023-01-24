REBusinessOnline

Resia Receives $96.5M in Construction Financing for Houston Multifamily Project

Resia-Ten-Oaks-Houston

Resia Ten Oaks in Houston is located directly across from the Houston Methodist West Hospital in the Energy Corridor area.

HOUSTON — Resia, a Miami-based developer formerly known as AHS Residential, has received $96.5 million in construction financing for Resia Ten Oaks, a 573-unit multifamily project in Houston. Santander Bank provided the senior loan, with Valley Bank also included among the syndicate of lenders. Additionally, Artemis Real Estate Partners provided preferred equity. Resia Ten Oaks will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and a multi-purpose clubhouse. Sitework on the project began in July 2022, and full completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

