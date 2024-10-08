Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Built in 2023, Resia Old Cutler in Goulds, Fla., features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Resia Sells New 390-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

GOULDS, FLA. — Resia has sold Resia Old Cutler, a 390-unit apartment community located at 22555 S.W. 107th Ave. in Goulds, roughly 30 miles southwest of Miami. Kayne Anderson Real Estate acquired the property — which was completed in 2023 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom residences — for an undisclosed price. Amenities at Resia Old Cutler include a multipurpose room, fitness center, children’s play area and a swimming pool.

Resia will continue to serve as property manager for the community, overseeing day-to-day operations.

