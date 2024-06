MELVILLE, N.Y. — Resideo Technologies has extended its 100,000-square-foot office lease in the Long Island community of Melville. The provider of home automation solutions will remain at 2 Corporate Center, a 291,230-square-foot building that is currently undergoing a capital improvement program, for an undisclosed term. Phil D’Avanzo of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Princeton International Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.