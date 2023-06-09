ResMed Motor Technologies Signs 128,700 SF Industrial Lease in Calabasas, California

CALABASAS, CALIF. — Medical equipment manufacturer ResMed Motor Technologies has signed a 128,700-squyare-foot lease for an R&D industrial building in Calabasas.

The facility is located at 26801 Agoura Road. The company will relocate from nearby Chatsworth as it was seeking to expand into a larger facility with additional parking. RedMed also sought a location that was close to the labor market in the Conejo Valley area to take advantage of the highly skilled engineering talent in the area.

The relocation is slated for early 2024.

Mike Tingus and Grant Fulkerson of Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura, represented the landlord, Cypress Land Co., while Cushman & Wakefield represented ResMed in the lease transaction.