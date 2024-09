AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Resolute Capital Partners has purchased Thornton Flats, a 104-unit apartment complex located in south-central Austin. Built in 2017, the garden-style property offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature private balconies/yards. Amenities include a courtyard with a kitchen, fire pit and hammocks, as well as a lounge, business center and a dog park. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.